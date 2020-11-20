alex trebek

'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded warning for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day Thursday with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who died earlier in the month at the age of 80, was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.



Before turning to the game board for the first round of Thursday's episode, Trebek paused to share a warning about pancreatic cancer.

"If you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then, by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease," he said.

The game show will air new pre-recorded episodes hosted by Trebek until Christmas Day. Producers have not yet announced a new host.

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host's death.

