jimmy kimmel live

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to earlier time slot, will split hour with 'Nightline'

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will soon move back to its original time slot in an abbreviated format as "Nightline" continues to cover the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 13, original episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will air in a 30-minute format from 11:35 p.m. - 12:05 a.m. ET/PT followed by an episode of "Nightline" from 12:05 - 12:35 a.m. ET/PT. An encore of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" episode from earlier in the evening will follow at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT.

In March, ABC moved "Nightline" up to Kimmel's usual 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time slot when the late-night talk show temporarily went into repeats, announcing that "Nightline" would focus its coverage exclusively on the burgeoning coronavirus outbreak.

Kimmel eventually adjusted his show's format and began producing original episodes remotely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisioncoronavirusjimmy kimmelnightline
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News