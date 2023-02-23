Jimmy Kimmel is preparing for his third round as Oscar host. He says he has a good sense of what needs to be done, and the two main ways to prepare are to write a lot of jokes and try and fit into your tuxedo.

Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'writing and starving' to prep for jokes, fit in tuxedo on Oscar Sunday

HOLLYWOOD -- Jimmy Kimmel is getting his tuxedo out of the back of the closet and gearing up to host the Academy Awards.

Kimmel has hosted twice before, and says what he has learned is to just be ready for anything.

"There are only two ways to prepare for the Oscar broadcast. One is to write a ton of jokes," said Kimmel. "And the other is to try and fit into your tuxedo. So I've been writing and starving."

Kimmel is thrilled to have some of 2022's more popular movies earn nominations because that means he doesn't have to explain movie plot points to the audience. And he says if something "crazy" happens... he plans to be right in the center of things, ready to comment on any unexpected moments.

"I feel like I have a good sense of what needs to be done. Really, you just have to be funny at the beginning, and funny throughout the whole thing, and then apologize repeatedly for how long the show was," said Kimmel.

The 95th Oscars will take place in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, and will air on ABC.