Biden 'fine' after falling at US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony

Biden, 80, walked away unassisted once he was upright. He continued to stand and greet people for the remainder of the ceremony.

President Joe Biden took a fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado on Thursday.

Biden, who delivered the commencement address and proceeded to shake hands with graduates, fell near the podium and was quickly assisted by those around him in returning to his feet.

Biden appeared to trip on a black sandbag, according to pool reporters traveling with the president, and pointed back at it after he got up.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, tweeted as videos of the incident circulated online.

Earlier, speaking to graduates, Biden celebrated their work so far as he laid out the challenges that lie ahead.

President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, June 1, 2023. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"We have the finest military in the history of the world," he said. "And you've earned it. This day is the day to celebrate. And as your commander in chief, I'm honored to be here."

