"The Conners" America's favorite family, are back for Season 6

John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert, and the rest of "The Conners" are bringing the usual laughs and heartache in the new season.

LOS ANGELES -- America's favorite family "The Conners," is back for a sixth season. "It's thrilling," star Laurie Metcalf recently told On the Red Carpet, "to get this long of a run, especially in a sitcom is rare." "It's a good, good feeling to work with people that long," added John Goodman.

"The Conners" promise more laughs and more dysfunction than ever this season. Becky has a serious new boyfriend and that is bringing challenges, Darlene is grappling with getting her son into college, and Jackie is struggling with her job running the restaurant. "The lunch box has turned into a bit of a nightmare," Metcalf says, "no, the lunchbox is doing fine, I might have hit a wall as Jackie in managing the lunch box."

Maybe Lecy Goranson who plays Becky summed it up best "Of course it's the Conners does anything ever go right for us?" Check out for yourself as the new season of "The Conners," premieres February 7th on ABC.