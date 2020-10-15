Body cam video released in deadly shooting by Napa County deputy

Sheriff John Robertson called the video tragic and graphic.
By and Chasarik, Krisann
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Body camera video was released Wednesday afternoon showing the moments leading up to a Napa County Sergeant shooting a man during a traffic stop.

Juan Adrian Garcia was shot Oct. 5 on Highway 221 at Kaiser Road in Napa. He died the next day.

RELATED: Napa Co. Sheriff's Department releases graphic video of deputy shooting suspect after chase

Sheriff John Robertson called the video tragic and graphic. He identified the officer involved in the shooting as Sergeant David Ackman.

Robertson said Garcia was pulled over because his car did not have its headlights on. The Sheriff says Garcia stopped driving and threw his cellphone over the roof of his vehicle.

The sheriff says Garcia got out of the car and initially placed his hands behind his back, appearing to surrender, but then didn't comply. Robertson says Garcia walked towards the deputy.

"The sergeant backed several feet past the rear portion of his patrol vehicle as Mr. Garcia ignored several verbal commands to stop and continued to advance on Sergeant Ackman, with his hand tucked behind his back." said Sheriff Robertson. "As Mr. Garcia's pace
increased, perceiving a deadly threat, Sergeant Ackman fired six shots at Mr. Garcia. All six shots struck him."

VIDEO: Hayward police release body camera footage in officers' fatal shooting of 23-year-old man
EMBED More News Videos

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man by Hayward police.



In a written statement, Napa County Sheriff's officials said Garcia was five times in the torso and once in the leg.

Napa County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and gave CPR and first aid to Garcia before he was rushed to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where he died the following night around 8:30 p.m., the statement said.

In the video, Ackman can be heard repeatedly telling Garcia to stop, while stepping backwards with his gun drawn.

Garcia was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

I-TEAM: Unarmed black man handcuffed by Alameda police for 'dancing in the street'

The Sheriff said Garcia had been arrested multiple times for driving while intoxicated, though the sheriff's department says it did not have any previous contact with Garcia. Robertson said he had a blood alcohol level of .33% when he was arrived at the hospital. In California, it is illegal for anyone to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher.

"Sadly, there are questions about this case that may never be answered," said Robertson.

Ackerman. who has worked for Napa County for 31 years and is a 21-year veteran of the Napa County Sheriff's Department, has been put on paid administrative leave.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Napa County District Attorney's Office, Napa County Sheriff's Office, and Napa Police Department.

Garcia leaves behind a wife and three children. Robertson said he met with the family today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napa countydeadly shootingfatal shootingdeputy involved shootingbody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Voting 2020 Q&A - your questions get answered
Map: Thousands to lose power in 24 CA counties during PG&E shutoffs
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
8-year-old boy keeps video diary of distance learning
SF Zoo reports missing lemur after possible burglary
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies with warm, dry winds
More than 1.5M Californians have already cast mail-in ballots, state says
WATCH TOMORROW: Get your unemployment questions answered live
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
More TOP STORIES News