Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast

A judge says PG&E violated the conditions of its probation from the 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast by failing to notify probation of the Honey Fire criminal investigation. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Attorneys for PG&E are back in federal court in San Francisco Wednesday. They are trying to convince a judge not to order dramatic steps aimed at preventing its equipment from causing wildfires.

The judge is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E following the deadly San Bruno pipeline explosion in 2010.

Judge Alsup says PG&E violated the conditions of its probation from the 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast by failing to notify probation of the Honey Fire criminal investigation.

Earlier this month, the judge proposed that PG&E remove or trim trees that could fall on to power lines in high-wind conditions and shut off electricity during certain times.

PG&E claims the judge's proposals could cost the utility up to $150 billion.

