Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast

The judge is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E following the deadly San Bruno pipeline explosion in 2010.
Judge Alsup says PG&E violated the conditions of its probation from the 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast by failing to notify probation of the Honey Fire criminal investigation.
PG&E BANKRUPTCY: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders
Earlier this month, the judge proposed that PG&E remove or trim trees that could fall on to power lines in high-wind conditions and shut off electricity during certain times.
PG&E claims the judge's proposals could cost the utility up to $150 billion.
See more stories, photos and videos on PG&E.
Judge Alsup just found PG&E guilty of violating conditions of its probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast. Failed to notify probation of Honey Fire criminal investigation. #ABC7now— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019
Judge Alsup now asking what PG&E will do to prevent more fires. Says $4.5 billion in dividends to shareholders could have been spent trimming trees. #ABC7now— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019
PG&E says trimming trees the way Judge Alsup wants is not possible — not because of cost, but because of lack of qualified tree professionals. #abc7now— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019
Now discussing PG&E decision NOT to turn off power before Camp Fire. Judge Alsup says that may have been a tragic mistake. #ABC7now— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019