Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast

Judge Alsup just found PG&E guilty of violating conditions of its probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast. Failed to notify probation of Honey Fire criminal investigation. #ABC7now — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019

Judge Alsup now asking what PG&E will do to prevent more fires. Says $4.5 billion in dividends to shareholders could have been spent trimming trees. #ABC7now — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019

PG&E says trimming trees the way Judge Alsup wants is not possible — not because of cost, but because of lack of qualified tree professionals. #abc7now — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019

Now discussing PG&E decision NOT to turn off power before Camp Fire. Judge Alsup says that may have been a tragic mistake. #ABC7now — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) January 30, 2019

Attorneys for PG&E are back in federal court in San Francisco Wednesday. They are trying to convince a judge not to order dramatic steps aimed at preventing its equipment from causing wildfires.The judge is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E following the deadly San Bruno pipeline explosion in 2010.Judge Alsup says PG&E violated the conditions of its probation from the 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast by failing to notify probation of the Honey Fire criminal investigation.Earlier this month, the judge proposed that PG&E remove or trim trees that could fall on to power lines in high-wind conditions and shut off electricity during certain times.PG&E claims the judge's proposals could cost the utility up to $150 billion.