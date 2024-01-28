"I just think it's really nice that people support one another even if they don't know what they look like."

Here's how group of young Bay Area students are spreading kindness 1 coffee sleeve at a time

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a regular school day, but for many students at Junction Avenue K-8 School in Livermore it's far from typical.

"Normally, I would be doing a test or be in class, but I think today is extra special," said 10-year-old, Ahmina Molina. Second and fourth graders are working as a team on the last batch of coffee sleeves they're planning to deliver all of them with special messages.

"I put your outfit slays. Cause I want them to think that their outfit looks really nice," said 9-year-old, Julianna Valley, and added, " I hope that it makes them feel happy."

Eight-year-old Levi Mason knew exactly what he wanted to say, but he just need a little bit of help.

Luz Peña: "What did you end up writing?"

Levi Mason: "Always think positive, and then I drew a little bit of grass and then a heart with arms, legs, eyes and a mouth holding a coffee mug."

Luz. "Who do you hope gets this?"

Levi Mason: "A little kid.

Luz: A little kid like you? A kid who drinks coffee?

Levi: "No, not coffee maybe Gatorade."

The one behind this idea is their counselor Jordan Key. She called the local coffee shop Panama Bay Coffee and asked if they would let her take hundreds of coffee sleeves for her students to write kind messages on them and that turned into something bigger.

"I'm very happy! I didn't expect this to blow up like this," said Jordan Key, School Counselor at Junction Avenue K-8 School.

On Friday, they delivered 1,000 coffee sleeves. This is her contribution to the nationwide Great Kindness challenge initiative.

"Over here we have all the bags," said Molina and added, "I just think it's really nice that people support one another even if they don't know what they look like."

And after so much work! I was curious:

Luz Peña: "Raise your hand and tell me something nice someone has said to you?"

Students: "I like your hair," "You have great soccer skills!"

Luz Peña: "How did it make you guys feel when someone say something special, something nice to you?

Students: "Awesome, Amazing."

Luz Peña: "Are you doing the same now? How do you think people are going to feel?

Students: "Happy! Joyful!"

We followed them to their drop off location Panama Bay Coffee.

"I think its super cool that a bunch of people get have a coffee sleeve that we made," said Julianna Valley.

One of those customer was John Seoane who got to meet some of the students in person and said, "Thank you kids nice messages."

Outside the coffeeshop another important meet up. Jordan and Steve Welty the owner or Panama Bay Coffee meeting in person.

"I don't think I've said it this way. She has changed our lives by coming to us. I have to give credit to the staff," said Welty.

Turns out these sleeves will be spread to all the Panama Bay locations and other schools also want to be part of it.

"I really hope that it makes somebody's day a lot better," said Ahmina Molina.

These students are spreading kindness one coffee sleeve at a time.

