Jury enters ninth day of deliberations in Ghost Ship Trial

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Everyone was on standby waiting for a verdict to come in the Ghost Ship trial on Thursday.Derick Almena and Max Harris are charged with 36 counts each of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of the 36 people who died in a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in December of 2016. The fire started during a party there.The most significant development in the trial came Tuesday when the jury asked to have portions of the testimony read back to them. Those read-backs included testimony from Ghost Ship founder and defendant Derick Almena, who testified in his own defense.If the jury reaches a verdict Thursday afternoon, it won't be read until Monday morning.