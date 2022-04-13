'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Jussie Smollett as he's booked into Cook County Jail

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett has released a new song in which the former "Empire" actor continues to maintain his innocence after his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

Smollett released a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, which featured lyrics including, "It's like they hell bent on not solving the crime" and "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim. Like it's something fun. Y'all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one."

The video in this story is from a previous report

Smollett said all of the profits from the song will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure The Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.

The former "Empire" actor was released from jail last month while appealing his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The decision to release Smollett while the case is being appealed came after a Cook County judge sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojussie smollettjailhate crime investigationtrialcelebrity arrestsentencingcelebrity crimeentertainmentcook county jailactorhate crimemusicbody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Mountain View mom who abducted 5-month-old detained near Nevada border
San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken, 31, makes major league history...
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
Free entry to national parks Saturday for National Park Week
Show More
Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo
Google files suit against alleged fraudster in online puppy scam
Bay Area district works to connect students with six-figure jobs
Police identify another suspect in mass Sacramento shooting
More TOP STORIES News