'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases new song, 'Thank You God'

Smollett released a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, which featured lyrics including, "It's like they hell bent on not solving the crime" and "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim. Like it's something fun. Y'all better look at someone else. You got the wrong one."
Smollett said all of the profits from the song will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Secure The Bag Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project.
The former "Empire" actor was released from jail last month while appealing his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.
The decision to release Smollett while the case is being appealed came after a Cook County judge sentenced him to serve 150 days in jail.