'My son mattered': Mayor Breed, father of 6-year-old who was killed in July 4th shooting speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family of 6-year-old Jace Young who was shot and killed while watching fireworks on July 4th in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood is asking for justice.

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton joined the family of Jace Young on Tuesday to speak out on the fatal shooting.

"Jace was different, my son was different, my son mattered, my son was going to be somebody," Jason Young, Jace's father said.



"We want justice for jace. Justice for Jace. Justice for Jace." Young added.

Jace was the "perfect child," according to his aunt Ayofemi Bryant.

"A 6-year-old, and I know he was scared. I know he was scared and I know he was looking for his mom. He was a baby," said Bryant.

Devastated, the Bryant family says Jace was watching fireworks with his sister at a birthday party in the Bayview when a bullet hit his body.

"Whoever did this to him we need justice. We need somebody to speak up. If you heard something, we need them to tell," said Bryant.

San Francisco Police Chief, Bill Scott described the shooting as senseless violence.



"Horrific crime, and I think this family deserves better and I think our city deserves better. And definitely this child deserves better," said Chief Scott.

SFPD responded to the scene in Ingalls Street at 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

"We been scouring the neighborhood for eyewitnesses, video surveillance, and anyone who might have information regarding this incident," said Officer Robert Rueca.

Officers located a second victim at the scene who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They believe this was a targeted attack.

"We don't have any indication that this was celebratory gunfire that some people witnesses during July 4th. We believe this was targeted not toward the 6-year-old boy but we believe this was not random," said Officer Rueca.

Jace Young was the youngest of four and his dream was to change the world with technology.

"He was the most perfect child. He was so sweet. He loved to read. He loved computers. He just loved learning," said Bryant.

No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect is available at this time. SFPD is asking for the public's help.

"Our investigators are working tirelessly since the inception of this incident and we won't stop until we have someone in custody," said Officer Rueca.

Jace Young's family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise fund for his funeral.

Anyone with information please call 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
