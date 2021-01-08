San Francisco police arrest 18-year-old linked to July 4th shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy, who was shot as he watched fireworks in the city's Bayview neighborhood last Fourth of July.Officers arrested 18-year-old James Harbor on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawfully taking a vehicle, among other offenses, according to jail records. He's being held without bail.Before arresting Harbor, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Font Boulevard around 4:25 p.m., police said.On the night of the fatal July shooting, Jace Young was watching fireworks with his family near Whitfield Court and La Salle Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. Although the boy was taken to the hospital, he died from his injuries, police said.Investigators believe Harbor also is connected to another shooting that happened nearby that evening, which left another man injured.The senseless killing stunned residents and city leaders alike and prompted the Police Department to issue a $100,000 reward in hopes that someone would come forward with information that would lead to an arrest and conviction.In response to news of the recent arrest, Capt. Troy Dangerfield of the San Francisco Police Department's Bayview Station said on Twitter, "It's good to see progress in the case. No arrest can bring back the life of Jace. My hope is that his arrest brings resolve to the family and Bayview community.""Proud of the hard work of my homicide team, in close partnership with dedicated SFPD homicide inspectors, in this investigation," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said. "Tonight's (Wednesday's) arrest is a critical step towards justice for the Young family. It shows what we can achieve when we work together."Although an arrest has been made, police said the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asking to call the Police Department's anonymous 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.