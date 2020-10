ELECTRICAL FIRE BASEMENT KAISER GEARY TWO INJURED INCIDENT IS CONTAINED 827am pic.twitter.com/JlbTt3Tnyw — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters reported that two people were hurt following an electrical fire in the basement of a Kaiser Permanente building on Geary Street.Firefighters say that the fire was contained as of 8:27 a.m. Tuesday.