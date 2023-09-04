Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers rally in Oakland for new contract on Labor Day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers gathered at Mosswood Park on Labor Day demanding they receive fair treatment while they undergo union negotiations. Workers say there are many needs they want addressed.

"We don't have nearly enough staff," said Savonnda Blaylock, a pharmacy technician. "I know for me in the pharmacy, we are dealing with patients who haven't been seen in two to three years and they have a lot of issues - they need a lot of care."

Blaylock was one of hundreds of workers at the demonstration. She wants Kaiser to hire more staff.

"We are dealing with patients that are having cancer that has probably been in their system for the last two the three years," she said. "They haven't been able to be seen. Can't get the medication. We don't have the staff to help them.

Kaiser Permanente said in a statement:

"This year, the unions' leadership is seeking a single national wage increase, the same increase for everyone. However, this would not reflect market labor costs and would prevent us from addressing fair market wages. We intend to provide all Coalition employees with wage increases. We simply cannot endorse a single national approach to determining wages and ignore local market conditions."

Local politicians are also supporting the unions in their negotiations.

"It is Labor Day where we come together to be able to celebrate workers," said Assemblywoman Mia Bonta. "Right now, we have a broken healthcare system and what all these workers are here to do is to try and fix it."

