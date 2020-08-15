Calls mount for Virginia mayor to resign after saying Biden picked 'Aunt Jemima' as his running mate

RELATED: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots
Mayor Barry Presgraves of Luray, Virginia issued a formal apology about the since-deleted social media post.
"I understand what I posted on social media was wrong, offensive, and unbecoming. It does not reflect what was in my heart. I also want to make a direct apology to all people of color and women. Passing off demeaning and worn out racial stereotypes as humor isn't funny. It does not reflect what was in my heart," Presgraves said according to the minutes of the town's council meeting.
Councilmember Leah Pence posted what appears to be an email to the mayor asking him to resign:
This comes as President Trump gave credence to false, racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris' VP eligibility.
Sze, Reggie Aqui and Jobina Fortson talked about the comment. "I'm wondering if that's not in your heart, how does something so unreflective even come out?" Sze said.
"I can't believe that we are going down this road again, this old tired road," Aqui said.
RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris recalls Oakland roots in first appearance with Joe Biden
"I think we're going to have to gear ourselves up for these kinds of conversations to keep going, at least until November, which is unfortunate," Forston added.
The conversation ended with a simple message, a GIF:
August 15, 2020
ABC7 has reached out to Mayor Presgraves for comment and have not received a response.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.