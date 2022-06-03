nba finals

Legendary Boston-based donut maker challenges Bay Area shops for Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Boston-based donut maker challenges Bay Area shops for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Boston-based doughnut maker is issuing a challenge to celebrate the Warriors and Celtics matchup in the NBA Finals, but she's asking for the Bay Area's help.

Kane's Donuts opened in Saugus, Massachusetts, right outside Boston back in 1955. The Delios family took it over in the 80s and have since won all kinds of awards and are on many "best of" lists. The accolades include Travel+Leisure, The Boston Globe, Bon Apetit and more.

WARRIORS vs. CELTICS: NBA Finals schedule, how to watch, related stories and videos

Maria Delios, one of Kane's Donut's owners are trying to duel it out with a Bay Area donut shop ahead of the Finals, but alas, they are running into some trouble.

"Nobody wanted to go up against us!" says Delios, who says she reached out to three Bay Area shops, including the famed Bob's Donuts, home of the giant glazed donut.

Delios had some fighting words about Steph Curry, issuing a dis that he was "washed up" compared to her current favorite player, Marcus Smart, or in her thick Boston accent "Mahhcus Smahhhht."

RELATED: Boston Celtics fan already has tattoo predicting win over Golden State Warriors

She says she'll send a full dozen of their green and white decorated yeast donuts to their donut rivals if the Celtics win and vice versa.

Any Bay Area doughnut shop wanting to participate in the challenge can email Delios at info@kanesdonuts.com.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscomassachusettsnba finalsboston celticsfoodnbagolden state warriorsu.s. & worldfun stuffdonuts
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NBA FINALS
Bay Area rapper's halftime performance highlights AAPI community
Warriors fall to Celtics 120-108 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
NBA Finals 2022: Stars commend Boston Celtics for Game 1 win, plus ...
TOP STORIES
Alameda Co. reinstates indoor COVID mask mandate
Texas escapee Gonzalo Lopez inmate shot and killed by authorities
Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
Mayor Breed, SFPD to march in Pride Parade after solution reached
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Show More
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
Warriors fall to Celtics 120-108 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
More TOP STORIES News