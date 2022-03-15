pier 14 shooting

Garcia-Zarate pleads guilty to federal gun charges in 2015 death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco

Garcia-Zarate now faces 10 years in prison.
EMBED <>More Videos

Garcia-Zarate pleads guilty to gun charges in Kate Steinle death

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments involving charges against Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate in the deadly shooting of Kate Steinle in 2015. He's pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

The trial begins in the case that ignited a national debate on sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.



Garcia-Zarate, an undocumented man, now faces 10 years in prison.

In 2017, a jury acquitted him of various charges for the shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero.

He acknowledged holding the gun that killed Steinle, but said it fired accidentally.

RELATED: Kate Steinle suspect found not guilty, acquitted of murder and manslaughter

The case initiated a fierce national debate on immigration and sanctuary cities.

The federal gun charges had been pending since 2017 due to concerns about Garcia Zarate's mental health.

VIDEO: Legal expert explains why jurors acquitted shooter in Kate Steinle case
EMBED More News Videos

Legal Analyst John Creighton explains why the jury had a hard time even convicting Garcia Zarate on the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoembarcaderodeadly shootingfatal shootingpier 14 shootinggun violencecourt caseshootingguns
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
PIER 14 SHOOTING
Federal judge delays gun possession trial against Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, acquitted of killing Kate Steinle at SF Pier
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
Longtime SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies suddenly at 59
Fate of man acquitted in murder of Kate Steinle could hinge on US Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
USF baseball coach fired after lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct
Man accused of punching Asian woman more than 125 times
Another weak storm to bring light rain to Bay Area
Judge blocks release of records related to Bob Saget's death
SJ man arrested in double stabbing that killed his father: Police
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Show More
SF mayor reveals new plans to welcome workers back
EXCLUSIVE: Man flung onto street trying to stop car burglary in SF
Advocates say new recycling program favors grocers, not consumers
Many CA students allowed to go maskless starting today
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian man says Russian missiles nearly missed NATO base
More TOP STORIES News