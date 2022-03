Garcia-Zarate pleads guilty to federal gun charges in 2015 death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco

EMBED >More News Videos The trial begins in the case that ignited a national debate on sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments involving charges against Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate in the deadly shooting of Kate Steinle in 2015. He's pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.Garcia-Zarate, an undocumented man, now faces 10 years in prison.In 2017, a jury acquitted him of various charges for the shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero.He acknowledged holding the gun that killed Steinle, but said it fired accidentally.The case initiated a fierce national debate on immigration and sanctuary cities.The federal gun charges had been pending since 2017 due to concerns about Garcia Zarate's mental health.