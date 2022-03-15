Garcia-Zarate pleads guilty to federal gun charges in 2015 death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
Garcia-Zarate, an undocumented man, now faces 10 years in prison.
In 2017, a jury acquitted him of various charges for the shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero.
He acknowledged holding the gun that killed Steinle, but said it fired accidentally.
The case initiated a fierce national debate on immigration and sanctuary cities.
The federal gun charges had been pending since 2017 due to concerns about Garcia Zarate's mental health.
