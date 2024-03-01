Man acquitted in fatal 2015 SF Pier 14 shooting of Kate Steinle to be deported to Mexico: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man acquitted in a high-profile shooting at San Francisco's Pier 14 will be deported to Mexico in the next week.

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate faced charges in the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Steinle was shot and killed while walking along Pier 14 in San Francisco with her father.

Garcia-Zarate, an undocumented migrant, was eventually acquitted of murder and manslaughter in 2017.

However, he was found guilty on gun charges and now faces deportation, according the New York Times.

The killing sparked fierce debate over San Francisco's sanctuary city policy at the time.