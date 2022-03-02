student dies

Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at age 22

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Katie Meyer, the goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, has died, the university announced. She was 22 years old.

The university says that her death happened in an on-campus residence, but no further details were provided.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford said in a press released. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."

The university has resources available for those affected by Meyer's death and encouraged people to check in on those around them.

