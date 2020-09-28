Vote for your favorite bulky beast in the Fat Bear Week competition

The annual wildlife competition was made famous by Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, and it is now in its sixth year.
As always, there is a matchup bracket putting the competitors head-to-head - so the bigger, the better. Fattening up as winter approaches is a matter of life and death for the bears: relying on stored fat for energy, they can lose up to a third of their body fat as they hibernate.
#FatBearWeek voting begins in just 2 days! Want to know more about your favorite #fatbears? Here is a video about this year's porcine ursine contenders.— Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 28, 2020
Who are you rooting for?https://t.co/mpXs9zs32e
Video Credit: @exploreorg
Last year's winner was 435 Holly, and she has already been mounted a fierce reelection campaign.
Voting for the bulky beasts opens Sept. 30 and the weightiest wooly winner will be crowned on Oct. 6.
You can cast your vote for the heaviest bear in the explore website.