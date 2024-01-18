3rd suspect in murder of Bay Area TV news guard arrested in Missouri

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price may drop enhancements in the killing of KRON4 guard Kevin Nishita in Oakland.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price may drop enhancements in the killing of KRON4 guard Kevin Nishita in Oakland.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price may drop enhancements in the killing of KRON4 guard Kevin Nishita in Oakland.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price may drop enhancements in the killing of KRON4 guard Kevin Nishita in Oakland.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KGO) -- A third suspect is in custody for the 2021 killing of Bay Area TV news guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

U.S. Marshals arrested fugitive Laron Gilbert in Jackson County, Missouri.

PREVIOUS: Alameda Co. DA may drop enhancements in Oakland killing of TV news guard Kevin Nishita

Gilbert and two other men, Shadihia Mitchell and Hershel Hale, are accused of shooting Nishita during the attempted robbery of a KRON-TV news crew in Oakland. Nishita died days later.

Police said one of the suspects previously arrested was the owner of the 2005 White Acura believed to have been used in the crime.

PREVIOUS: 3 charged in murder of Bay Area TV news guard Kevin Nishita, police say

Before working as a private security guard, Nishita worked as a police officer in Hayward, Colma and San Jose.

Back in 2021, Oakland Police said they had no reason to believe Nishita's murder was any more than a crime of opportunity, but expected more clarity once the third suspect is arrested.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live