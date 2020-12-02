day of giving

Burlingame-based Kids & Art Foundation helps children with cancer create art

By
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- This Giving Tuesday, consider bringing joy and peace to children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Bay Area by supporting Burlingame-based Kids & Art Foundation.

The nonprofit was founded by Purvi Shah, a mother who lost her son Amaey to cancer.

He was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3.

In the nine years that he fought before loving his battle, art was the one thing that always brought Amaey healing and purpose.

The Kids & Art Foundation provides art workshops at Bay Area hospitals in which young patients and their siblings work with dedicated artists to create memorable experiences.

This March, COVID-19 forced Kids & Art to pivot its programs.

Since then, it's held 29 successful virtual workshops impacting more than 300 kids.



The virtual format has enabled the charity to expand beyond the Bay Area.

It was selected by the Sharks Foundation to be the recipient of their Hockey Fights Cancer Mystery Puck fundraiser.

The organization also partnered with Okizu Family Camp to provide twice weekly art workshops.

But Shah points out some new challenges.

"What we have learned, however, is that the children who are actually in the hospital right now are staying for a longer time and they are more isolated," she said.

For this reason, Kids & Art's work is more important than ever.

In the meantime, donations are down.

However, there is a gift-matching campaign right now. Your help would be greatly appreciated.
