Truckee teen Kiely Rodni's death ruled accidental drowning, coroner says

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Coroner.

Based on the pathologist's finding, the teen's death was the result of drowning and there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen

Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 at a party of hundreds of youth at a campground at Prosser Reservoir in Tahoe National Forest, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Her disappearance triggered a huge search by multiple law enforcement agencies over two weeks, including underwater searches of the reservoir by dive teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.