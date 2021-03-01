Kimberly Guilfoyle could make a comeback to California to run for public office

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Could the former San Francisco deputy district attorney, former First Lady of San Francisco, former wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom- and current love interest of Donald Trump Jr.- possibly be contemplating a return to California?According to Politico, Kimberly Guilfoyle could be considering a return to the golden state.She just bought a home in Florida with Don Jr., but there are reports that she's coming back to California. And is apparently being urged by the community to run for public office.She is divorced from Governor Gavin Newsom and currently dating Donald Trump Jr.ABC7 News anchors discuss where she could live and more in our segment Four at 4.