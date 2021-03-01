politics

Kimberly Guilfoyle could make a comeback to California to run for public office

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Could the former San Francisco deputy district attorney, former First Lady of San Francisco, former wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom- and current love interest of Donald Trump Jr.- possibly be contemplating a return to California?

According to Politico, Kimberly Guilfoyle could be considering a return to the golden state.

RELATED: Kimberly Guilfoyle trashes California in impassioned RNC speech

She just bought a home in Florida with Don Jr., but there are reports that she's coming back to California. And is apparently being urged by the community to run for public office.

She is divorced from Governor Gavin Newsom and currently dating Donald Trump Jr.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle speak at Republican convention's night 1 | WATCH

ABC7 News anchors discuss where she could live and more in our segment Four at 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopolitical breakupgavin newsomrepublicanspoliticsdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: CA's 7-day positivity rate at 2.4%
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery
Homebound senior patients struggle to get vaccinated in Bay Area
#StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Warriors face Lakers on 3-game win streak
Oakland school board ready to reopen schools in mid-March
Show More
4 arrested, 5 cars impounded at SJ sideshow Saturday, police say
Warriors aim to donate 1M meals with Swishes for Dishes program
Family drives from Los Angeles to Bay Area to see full moon
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
More TOP STORIES News