COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY pic.twitter.com/QdRBCzSFAS — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- King tides are the reason behind a local coastal flood advisory through 10a.m. on Monday.The tides began peaking Saturday morning.The large swells occur at new and full moons when the Earth, Moon and Sun are aligned.Minor coastal flooding is expected at low lying coastal locations across the San Francisco Bay shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.