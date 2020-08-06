Investigation underway after 2 kittens found shot, killed in Gilroy, officers say

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gilroy animal control is investigating the deaths of two kittens.Animal control officers say they found the kittens last Thursday at 11 p.m. in the roadway on Eigleberry St. between 7th and 8th St.The condition of the kittens was described as disturbing and preliminary observations suggest that both kittens had been shot.If you know anything that might help us with this investigation, please contact Gilroy Animal Control at 408 846-0524.