WATCH LIVE: Evacuations underway as crews battle fast-moving grass fire in East Contra Costa County

Update: 3:42 the Holland Tract fire is wind driven and has grown to over 20 acres. A type 3 strike team (5, 4x4 fire engines) are responding from, San Ramon, Moraga, Concord, and Antioch.



Off duty ECCFPD personnel are asked to return to work.



CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving grass fire being driven by strong winds in East Contra Costa County.In a tweet sent out by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the fire has burned at least 40 acres and is 0% contained.Evacuations are underway on Holland Tract Road which is near the town of Knightsen.Several strike teams from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord, and Antioch have been requested to help contain the fire.At this time, fire officials say one home is threatened and units are providing structure protection.