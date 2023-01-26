Remembering Kobe Bryant, Gianna, 7 other victims on 3-year anniversary of deadly helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Thursday marks three years since the world received the heartbreaking news that beloved Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

The legendary Laker was 41 and his daughter was 13 when they died in the Calabasas crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

Since then, the NBA has honored the late basketball superstar with a trophy in his name. The league now awards the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy.

Now three years later, the shock still reverberates with fans, friends and family on the somber anniversary.

His legacy remains, not only in Los Angeles, but around the world.

