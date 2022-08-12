2 arrested in fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police announced Friday that two suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung in Oakland's Little Saigon on July 17.

Major Willis has been charged with murder and attempted carjacking, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

The second suspect, a juvenile, has been charged in Juvenile Court.

EXCLUSIVE: Family of Uber driver shot, killed in Oakland demands change; police offer reward

Fung was waiting in his car in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue when he was approached by two people, who ordered him out of his car. When he did not, a shot was fired, hitting Fung. He died from his injuries.

The investigation continues, including attempts to find the driver of the get-away vehicle and a potential additional passenger.

VIDEO: Uber driver ambushed, fatally shot while getting ready for work in Oakland, girlfriend says

