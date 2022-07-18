Man fatally shot in East Oakland Sunday morning, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Oakland, in the 2000 block of 13th Ave.Oakland police received calls just after 11 a.m. about a shooting. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, from which he died at the scene.Police say the victims appears to be an Asian male.The is Oakland's 63rd homicide of 2022.Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.