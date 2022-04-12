gun violence

Oakland police chief to discuss city violence, impact of ghost guns

By
Oakland police to discuss city violence, impact of ghost guns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong says that today in press conference, he will release videos showing the impact of ghost guns and the role they play in gun violence in the city.

This comes after President Joe Biden's announced new federal regulations, where the chief calls this a step forward.

President Biden's heightened regulations against so-called "ghost guns" require background checks and serial numbers on ghost gun kits.

In addition, businesses that buy ghost guns for re-sale must create a serial number before they are sold again.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl shot, killed in Oakland over weekend, police say

The mayors of San Jose and Oakland were among the anti-gun violence advocates at the White House on Monday.

Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong released a video on YouTube about the new legislation on the heels of a 15-year-old girl being shot and killed in Oakland this weekend.

RELATED: 3 arrested after 'full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside San Jose home

"She is the 34th person to lose their life in the city of Oakland this year," said Chief Leronne Armstrong/Oakland Police. "Like most major cities in America, Oakland is experiencing the alarming amount of gun violence and the growing presence of personally manufactured firearms, commonly known as ghost guns. Last year, I was fortunate enough to be invited to the White House where the President introduced legislation to rein in the rapid use of personally manufactured firearms."

RELATED: President Joe Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule


The regulations aim to make ghost guns easier to trace, but are likely to get strong resistance from the gun lobby.

Chief Armstrong says they recovered 300 ghost guns in the city last year.

