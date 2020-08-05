Business

Kraft releasing 'breakfast' macaroni & cheese in 2021

If you love macaroni and cheese but hate waiting until lunchtime to dig into the classic treat, Kraft has a remedy for that.

After hearing that parents would serve their brand of mac & cheese to their children for breakfast, Kraft got in on the act.

Kraft is giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast boxes through Friday. The boxes have special packaging that has "breakfast" written over where it would usually have "dinner." To win a box, you can use the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter to be entered to win. You can also enter to win online.

The boxes will be available sometime in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskraftamerican food
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect surrenders after lockdown at Santa Clara County Jail
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Pandemic pod dangers: Here's what parents need to know
How long should COVID-19 patients isolate before going back to work?
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Coronavirus live updates: Tech issue led to Calif. cases being underreported
Here's how elementary school students really feel about the upcoming school year
Show More
Will Sen. Kamala Harris be Joe Biden's VP pick? It's a very real possibility
SF restaurateur dies after struggle with depression during pandemic
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
Beirut explosion kills at least 100, injures thousands
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
More TOP STORIES News