SF Giants reach trade deal to acquire Kris Bryant from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants have reached a deal to acquire star third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, the team announced on Friday.
The Cubs received two prospects in return -- outfielder Alexander Canario and right-hander Caleb Kilian.
A four-time All-Star and NL MVP, Bryant has spent his entire seven-year big league career with the Cubs after being drafted by in the first round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
