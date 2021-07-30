San Francisco Giants

SF Giants reach trade deal to acquire Kris Bryant from Cubs

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kris Bryant takes up his position during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, July 19, 2021, in St. Louis. ((AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants have reached a deal to acquire star third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, the team announced on Friday.

The Cubs received two prospects in return -- outfielder Alexander Canario and right-hander Caleb Kilian.

A four-time All-Star and NL MVP, Bryant has spent his entire seven-year big league career with the Cubs after being drafted by in the first round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

