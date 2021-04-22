Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed doughnut for limited time

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed for limited time

It's strawberry season! To celebrate, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is bringing back a popular but limited flavor.

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme doughnuts will be available at participating locations from Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, May 5.

RELATED | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

Most locations in the US and Canada are participating, but if you want to make sure your neighborhood Krispy Kreme will have those strawberry flavors before you make the trip, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfooddoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News