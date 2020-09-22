Sports

SF 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan fined $100K for not wearing mask on sideline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan is facing a steep fine for not wearing a mask during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

ESPN reports Shanahan is being fined $100,000 by the NFL.

RELATED: 49ers' star Nick Bosa out for season with torn ACL, team confirms

Video from the game routinely shows him on the sideline without a face covering.

The league warned teams last week coaches needed to have masks.

This is also going to cost the 49ers' organization $250,000 on top of Shanahan's fine.

RELATED: 49ers condemn racist messages sent to Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker

A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at at least two other head coaches were fined for the same violation.

Denver's Vic Fangio and Seattle's Pete Carroll were each docked $100,000 as well, and their teams were also fined $250,000 each.
More fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the league's rules requiring coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers monitoring George Kittle's knee sprain

Among the violators were Patriots coach Bill Belichick and both coaches in Monday night's game, Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints.

Gruden wore his face mask like a chin strap and Payton wore his gaiter like a turtleneck.

The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic lest they put the NFL season at risk.

If the fines, which were earlier reported by ESPN and NFL Network, prove ineffective, the league could hand out stronger discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnflface maskfootball
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ family's food truck stolen in brazen theft caught on video
Track Bay Area air quality levels
What does EDD's 2-week shutdown mean for you?
SJ pumpkin patch gets ready to open to public on Oct. 1
Family of Miles Hall says $4M settlement doesn't do 'justice'
Trash cleanup begins in South SJ after months of illegal dumping
4-alarm grass fire prompts evacuations in Belmont
Show More
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
Injuries could derail season for defending NFC champ 49ers
WATCH TONIGHT ON ABC7: Raiders host Saints on MNF
SF students receive laptops from donor after school theft
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
More TOP STORIES News