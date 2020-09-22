SF 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan fined $100K for not wearing mask on sideline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan is facing a steep fine for not wearing a mask during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.ESPN reports Shanahan is being fined $100,000 by the NFL.Video from the game routinely shows him on the sideline without a face covering.The league warned teams last week coaches needed to have masks.This is also going to cost the 49ers' organization $250,000 on top of Shanahan's fine.A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at at least two other head coaches were fined for the same violation.Denver's Vic Fangio and Seattle's Pete Carroll were each docked $100,000 as well, and their teams were also fined $250,000 each.More fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the league's rules requiring coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.Among the violators were Patriots coach Bill Belichick and both coaches in Monday night's game, Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints.Gruden wore his face mask like a chin strap and Payton wore his gaiter like a turtleneck.The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic lest they put the NFL season at risk.If the fines, which were earlier reported by ESPN and NFL Network, prove ineffective, the league could hand out stronger discipline.