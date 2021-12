SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- La Rhonda Crosby-Johnson is a proud Oakland native and Indie author. Her latest book, Unveiled, is a murder-mystery that follows a New Orleans attorney. L. Morgan Franklin's life is upended following her younger brother's death. Franklin soon realizes that her brother may be murder victim, so she sets out to find the truth.Crosby-Johnson talked with ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson about Unveiled, self-pushing, and giving back. Crosby-Johnson is a founding member of a group called, "Black Girls Write." The organization includes other Northern California Black female authors. Their goal is to elevate and encourage Black female voices in the literary space.For more information on Unveiled, watch Crosby-Johnson's video above.