Coronavirus California

COVID-19 warning: Bay Area doctors advise staying home Labor Day weekend

Nationwide, cases went up following the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.
By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Labor Day weekend is often referred to as the unofficial end of the summer season, but with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, this year will look different.

"It's really changed life the way it is," Jaime Santos from San Jose said. "It's not the same anymore."

RELATED: Videos show July 4th parties across the U.S. without masks, social distancing as cases surge

Some wonder how others plan to celebrate, including Jaime Santos, who says he would normally head to the beach or barbecue with friends.

"A lot of people are afraid to be around other people because you don't know who's infected and who's not, and who's been exposed and who hasn't," he said.

Nationwide, cases went up following the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

In Santa Clara County, health officials are concerned about a potential spike if residents don't do their part in the coming days to reduce risk.

"Everything always builds on itself, and so the more cases you have, then the more cases you'll have to fight to prevent later on," explained Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. George Han.

WATCH: Coronavirus, flu combination could 'completely dismantle' holiday season, San Francisco doctor says
EMBED More News Videos

Just as you think the coronavirus is about to ruin your holiday season, there's the flu to worry about. Here's Dr. Alok Patel on why it has doctors so concerned this year.



Experts say the best thing for people to do is to stay at home.

"People really still need to be very, very careful and this is a very deadly virus," Prof. Dean Winslow from Stanford School of Medicine said.

But for those who decide to gather, doing it outdoors will be essential with proper social distancing and wearing face coverings.

"Outdoors, these small particles are defused fairly quickly, usually by the free movement of air and they're just diluted," Winslow said.

"Whereas, in the indoor environment, these small particle aerosols have been shown to stay suspended in the air for up to three to four hours or so," he said.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

And if you're hosting an event at home, the experts say resist the urge to mingle with others in the kitchen or the living room.

"The question is, do people feel vulnerable enough to control their impulses for safety sake? And for a lot of people, it's just really hard. They don't feel as though they're particularly vulnerable," explained Prof. Thomas Plante from Santa Clara University Psychology Dept.

Each member of the community bears personal responsibility.

"The virus is still here, it's still circulating widely, and now's not the time to let your guard down," Dr. Han said.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylabor daysocial distancingface maskbay areaholidaycoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Bay Area couple makes cardboard cutouts of wedding party for big day
Will Pelosi's salon visit impact election? Political insider weighs in
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
CA legislators demand emergency audit of EDD
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
COVID News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Show More
Bay Area couple makes cardboard cutouts of wedding party for big day
Court bars UC schools from using SATs in admissions
Will Pelosi's salon visit impact election? Political insider weighs in
Battling COVID-19 Oakland's Fruitvale District, a Bay Area hot spot
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away
More TOP STORIES News