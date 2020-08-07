Coronavirus, flu combination could 'completely dismantle' holiday season, San Francisco doctor says

"It's something that has every single doctor and public health official on their toes right now," says ABC7 News special correspondent Dr. Alok Patel. "If we don't get coronavirus under control, it's going to fall right into the cold and flu season, which could completely dismantle our holidays."
RELATED: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
If you want even a tiny semblance of normalcy for the holidays, now is the time to be on our best behavior, Patel says. You've heard it before, but yes, that means wearing a mask and physical distancing.
"Back in February and March, we were talking about the possibility of being able to celebrate Fourth of July or Memorial Day without being sheltered in place or anything. And we have not gotten there."
Patel says it's important everyone gets their flu shot once they become available, to at least protect themselves from getting that virus as we await a COVID-19 vaccine.
VIDEO: Dr. Patel explains COVID-19's likely impact on Halloween celebrations
"If I were planning my holidays right now," says Patel, "I would take precautions and assume it's going to be like it is right now."
RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
That means you need to assume COVID-19 is still spreading in the community. So if you want to eat around the table with close family and friends, you'll need a plan in place to get everyone tested and/or self quarantine before coming together.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic