Coronavirus Kindness: Lake County man donates 100s of meals to nurses weekly, despite struggling restaurant

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Even in quiet Kelseyville, Lake County, lunch time means busy time at Lyndall's Sports Stop Grill. That is one reason why owner Mike Lyndall and his staff began at 5 a.m. for a 100-person take-out order.He loaded them into his truck - Can't let tough Lake County down."I mean you can't believe what the people in this community do," Lyndall said. "We put out chin up, shovel in the ground, and just go."Mike fills this order three times a week. The ten minute drive delivers him to a place where they take his temperature every time, even though hungry staff members have already formed a line.They know what's coming---another donated lunch from Mike to the hard-working, COVID-19-stressed staff at Sutter Health Lakeside Hospital."It is one less thing for us to worry about, and nice that we don't," said Erica Harrison, am intensive care nurseIf you ask Mike why he donates these meals, he'll say over and over that he is, "doing the right thing.""My mom and dad said sometimes it isn't about making money. It's about doing the right thing," he said.Deke And Patti Lyndall drilled that principle into their son. Do the right thing, no matter what, even in tough times."We are losing money but we decided if we are going to go down, we would go down doing the right thing," Lyndall said.Those words are put into action as Mike delivers a meal at a time, again and again, and in the thousands by now, reliable as clockwork."Thank you," one of the hospital staffers went out of her way to say.It was another beautiful moment. If only Mike's mother had been here to see it - He lost her just before COVID-19 arrived."I hope she would say she is proud of me," Mike said while choking back tears for the third or fourth time. "I hope she is proud."