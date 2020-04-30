Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: Lake County man donates 100s of meals to nurses weekly, despite struggling restaurant

By
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Even in quiet Kelseyville, Lake County, lunch time means busy time at Lyndall's Sports Stop Grill. That is one reason why owner Mike Lyndall and his staff began at 5 a.m. for a 100-person take-out order.

He loaded them into his truck - Can't let tough Lake County down.

"I mean you can't believe what the people in this community do," Lyndall said. "We put out chin up, shovel in the ground, and just go."

RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: Bay Area restaurants give back to community one pizza at a time

Mike fills this order three times a week. The ten minute drive delivers him to a place where they take his temperature every time, even though hungry staff members have already formed a line.

They know what's coming---another donated lunch from Mike to the hard-working, COVID-19-stressed staff at Sutter Health Lakeside Hospital.

"It is one less thing for us to worry about, and nice that we don't," said Erica Harrison, am intensive care nurse

If you ask Mike why he donates these meals, he'll say over and over that he is, "doing the right thing."

"My mom and dad said sometimes it isn't about making money. It's about doing the right thing," he said.

RELATED: South Bay, Google chef bakes thousands of Filipino breads for front-line workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Deke And Patti Lyndall drilled that principle into their son. Do the right thing, no matter what, even in tough times.

"We are losing money but we decided if we are going to go down, we would go down doing the right thing," Lyndall said.

Those words are put into action as Mike delivers a meal at a time, again and again, and in the thousands by now, reliable as clockwork.

"Thank you," one of the hospital staffers went out of her way to say.

It was another beautiful moment. If only Mike's mother had been here to see it - He lost her just before COVID-19 arrived.

"I hope she would say she is proud of me," Mike said while choking back tears for the third or fourth time. "I hope she is proud."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkkelseyvillenorthern californiacoronavirus californiameal deliverycoronavirusfree foodact of kindnessrestaurantrestaurantsdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Sonoma Co. official provides details on easing COVID-19 restrictions
LA offering free testing to residents regardless of symptoms
East Bay health officer explains revised shelter-in-place order across six Bay Area counties
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New Bay Area studies investigate COVID-19 spread, protection from antibodies
$2 million worth of steaks to SF food banks, nonprofits
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of CA coast: VIDEO
Alameda Food Bank sees 10x demand amid COVID-19 crisis
Man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day
Show More
Newsom announces plan to deliver 'food boxes' to families
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Sonoma Co. official provides details on easing COVID-19 restrictions
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News