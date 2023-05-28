Search underway for man who drowned in Lake Del Valle near Livermore, officials say

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway to recover the body of a man who drowned in the water at Lake Del Valle near Livermore on Saturday, authorities said.

East Bay Regional Parks officials say the incident happened just before 4 p.m. in a cove outside of the guarded area. They say the man entered to water to retrieve an oar that fell in from his family's boat.

Park officials say the man immediately began to struggle after jumping into the lake and went underwater.

Divers are still searching for the missing man's body. The man has not yet been identified.

