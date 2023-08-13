20 Bears struck and killed by vehicles in Tahoe in past 5 weeks, nonprofit says

A spike in the number of black bears being struck and killed by vehicles in Tahoe has the people watching out for the beloved bears pleading.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A spike in the number of black bears being struck and killed by vehicles in Tahoe has the people watching out for the beloved bears pleading.

"We don't know what to do other than plead with our residents and visitors," said Ann Bryant, executive director of the BEAR League. "Drive slowly. Watch for wildlife and know that they're there and they have to cross the road."

At least 20 bears have been hit and killed by drivers in the five weeks, and another seven seriously injured.

"We should only have about four or five. I dread to think what's going to happen when October (and) November comes," said Bryant, noting that's when the bears become more active in preparation for winter.

MORE: 'Hank the Tank' bear who broke into 21 homes around Tahoe taken to Colorado sanctuary

"When they're beefing up on calories and they're foraging 20 hours a day, that is normally when we would see these numbers," she said, adding that this year it's happening way too soon, causing concern for the estimated 300 bears in the region.

"If we lose 20 to 25 in a month. You know, that can add up. And, especially when it's during the time that they shouldn't be. I mean, are we going to have a hundred bears, you know, in a few days that are killed or hit or wounded or injured?" Bryant said.

"This year has been really hard for all of us that are responding to these calls. The sheriff, the police, the Department of Wildlife, the BEAR League -- you know, it's really hard to take it in."

Bryant is reminding people, no matter the time of day or night, to be on the lookout for bear crossings. Their livelihood depends on it.

"They deserve to come to the lake as much as we do. They fish. They go for crawdads. You know, they go swimming. It's hot. They have to be able to do this," Bryant said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live