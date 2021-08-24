air quality

Lake Tahoe surrounded by thick, apocalyptic layer of smoke from California wildfires | VIDEO

By Kayla Galloway
EMBED <>More Videos

Lake Tahoe surrounded by thick, apocalyptic layer of wildfire smoke

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Air quality in the Lake Tahoe area is now at hazardous levels as firefighters battle the nearby Caldor Fire which had grown to more than 117,000 acres, as of Tuesday morning.

The fire is burning southwest of Lake Tahoe in the El Dorado National Forest. The fire is just 9% contained and threatens more than 17,000 acres surrounding the lake.



Video shared with ABC7 shows thick smoke and a bright orange sun over Lake Tahoe.

The region remains submerged in gray smoke and hazy skies with drivers on the road barely seeing beyond the pavement in front of them.

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

According to airnow.gov, the air quality index in South Lake Tahoe is at 349 and is considered "hazardous." The air quality index ranges from zero to 500.

The agency is urging residents to stay indoors.

Levels seen in the Sierra are starkly different from the Bay Area, with San Francisco measuring an air quality index of just 31.



The Caldor Fire is now the no. 1 priority for the United States' firefighting resources, CAL FIRE Director Thom Porter told the Associated Press.

"It is knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin," he said. "We have all efforts in place to keep it out of the basin, but we do need to also be aware that is a possibility based on the way the fires have been burning."

More than 14,000 firefighters are tackling a dozen wildfires across the state. This includes the Dixie Fire, which is estimated at more 730,000 acres and now 41% contained. The Northern California wildfire has burned 1,262 structures, according to latest data from CAL FIRE.

Highway 50, one of two ways to access Lake Tahoe from the Bay Area, remains closed between Pollock Pines and Meyers, as of Tuesday, with no estimated time of reopening.



Several beaches and resorts have also shut down due to the smoke and wildfire conditions, including Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove Resort in Nevada, serving as as reminder to locals and tourists of the severity of the conditions.

You can track Bay Area air quality in real-time here here.

VIDEO: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
EMBED More News Videos

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoehealthcalifornia wildfiresbay area air quality management districtair qualitywildfireweatherspare the airsmokeclimate changesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
No Spare the Air alert in effect in Bay Area
Report finds inequities in air quality for this Bay Area neighborhood
Here are the Bay Area 'hot spots' for poor air quality today
Air Quality Advisory extended through Thursday for Bay Area
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News