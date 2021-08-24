Lake Tahoe surrounded by thick, apocalyptic layer of smoke from California wildfires | VIDEO

The fire is burning southwest of Lake Tahoe in the El Dorado National Forest. The fire is just 9% contained and threatens more than 17,000 acres surrounding the lake.
The satellite view over California/Nevada today showing how smoke from the #CaldorFire is aimed right at Tahoe & Reno. pic.twitter.com/RJlStUkXqL— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 24, 2021
Video shared with ABC7 shows thick smoke and a bright orange sun over Lake Tahoe.
The region remains submerged in gray smoke and hazy skies with drivers on the road barely seeing beyond the pavement in front of them.
WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area
According to airnow.gov, the air quality index in South Lake Tahoe is at 349 and is considered "hazardous." The air quality index ranges from zero to 500.
The agency is urging residents to stay indoors.
Levels seen in the Sierra are starkly different from the Bay Area, with San Francisco measuring an air quality index of just 31.
AIR QUALITY— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 24, 2021
Good AQI across the Bay Area with PM 2.5 levels less than 50 across most of our major cities. Lake Tahoe dealing with another day of hazardous air with levels well above 300. pic.twitter.com/aL2O7wtmuD
The Caldor Fire is now the no. 1 priority for the United States' firefighting resources, CAL FIRE Director Thom Porter told the Associated Press.
"It is knocking on the door to the Lake Tahoe basin," he said. "We have all efforts in place to keep it out of the basin, but we do need to also be aware that is a possibility based on the way the fires have been burning."
More than 14,000 firefighters are tackling a dozen wildfires across the state. This includes the Dixie Fire, which is estimated at more 730,000 acres and now 41% contained. The Northern California wildfire has burned 1,262 structures, according to latest data from CAL FIRE.
Highway 50, one of two ways to access Lake Tahoe from the Bay Area, remains closed between Pollock Pines and Meyers, as of Tuesday, with no estimated time of reopening.
Good Tuesday morning. 🌞#TrafficAlert UPDATE in @CountyElDorado: US-50 remains CLOSED🚧 between Sly Park Rd. (Pollock Pines) & Meyers. #CaldorFire 🔥No ETO. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPPlacerville @CHPSouthLake @CALFIRENEU @nevadadot @SLakeFireRescue @SLakeTahoePD @ElDoradoSheriff pic.twitter.com/KTlY7hUth8— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 24, 2021
Several beaches and resorts have also shut down due to the smoke and wildfire conditions, including Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove Resort in Nevada, serving as as reminder to locals and tourists of the severity of the conditions.
You can track Bay Area air quality in real-time here here.
VIDEO: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What's a Flex Alert?
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity