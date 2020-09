LIVE VIDEO: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires raging around the region.Smoke from Oregon fires mixed into our marine layer while we slept. Expect "Poor" to "Unhealthy" air when you step outside. With smoke more widespread vertically through the atmosphere, our sky won't be as ominous as yesterday.