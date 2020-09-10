wildfire

LIVE VIDEO: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from San Francisco Bay Area wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires raging around the region.

Track air quality levels where you live with our interactive map below.

Smoke from Oregon fires mixed into our marine layer while we slept. Expect "Poor" to "Unhealthy" air when you step outside. With smoke more widespread vertically through the atmosphere, our sky won't be as ominous as yesterday.

Check here to see how long Spare the Air Alerts will be in effect.

