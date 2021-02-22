Marin County opens new drive-thru vaccination site with goal of 2,000 shots per day

NEW drive-thru #COVID19Vaccine site now open at Larkspur ferry terminal parking lot for Marin Co. residents 65+. 11a-7p by appt. https://t.co/URHkRNgtaZ pic.twitter.com/xFSdzlVqHM — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 21, 2021

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- North Bay residents are lined up in their cars to get that long awaited COVID-19 Vaccine. A new drive-thru clinic opened Sunday in Larkspur.The wait was finally over for Teri Balick."I'm excited," she said.Balick was the first in line Sunday at a new drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic at the Larkspur ferry terminal."I live by myself so I've been super paranoid, I didn't want to get sick I've got fifty masks and shields," Balick said.This clinic by is by appointment only. Pfizer vaccine doses were being put into arms of Marin County residents ages 65 and older."I've been waiting, I'm 66 and I figured I should get it," said Gary Giesen."This is my fourth try," said Dominique Meynard.Meynard says she's been at the mercy of vaccine supply."I did some walk-ins, they said no more vaccine so we're keeping our fingers crossed," said MaynardVaccine shipments have been delayed by extreme weather across the nation, some appointments were canceled or postponed but supply is slowly catching up."The fact we are able to open this site is a good indication supply is increasing week to week, it's also a sign we can open more tiers soon," she said.Starting Monday, Sonoma County is expanding its vaccine reach. Folks 65 and older including restaurant and grocery store workers are eligible for a shot. When you can schedule an appointment still depends on supply, officials say a 5,000 dose shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected Monday or Tuesday.Back in Larkspur, Gary Giesen is one step closer to feeling more confident."It's a sense of relief, I'm just looking forward to my second shot," he said.The Larkspur site was able to vaccinate 400 people Sunday. They hope to ramp up to 2,000 doses per day, as long as they can get the supply. The site is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily by appointment.