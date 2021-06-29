WATCH: Firenado spawns inside Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County

The Lava Fire is now burning 13,330 acres, Cal Fire said Tuesday, a jump from 1,446 acres just a day before. The fire is 20% contained.
A wildfire strike team from Santa Clara Unit has been deployed to help fight the flames, according to Cal Fire.
Lighting is believed to be the cause of the Lava Fire, according to fire officials.
Evacuation warnings have been issued due to the wildfire along State Route 97, including areas of Angel Valley Rd., Carrick Addition, and Solus Dr.
