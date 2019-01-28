Lawsuit claims South Bay school district turned blind eye to sexual assault accusations against Samuel Neipp

San Jose police were busy answering calls from concerned parents of students at Branham High School Saturday after a teacher who was an assistant director with the school band was accused of sexually assaulting a child. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The parent of a San Jose teenager is suing the school district for not having policies in place that might have prevented two cases of sexual assault. ABC7 first reported the arrest of the teacher in 2017.

The lawsuit points at a former music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School, Samuel Neipp, as the reason. Neipp sits in county jail after his arrest for alleged sexual abuse of two students.

A parent had warned school administrators in 2010 of text messages they considered inappropriate. However, attorney Robert Allard and his team allege it was kept quiet.

