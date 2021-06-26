Society

Man hospitalized after opening door on taxiing plane, exiting onto tarmac at LAX, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hospitalized after opening plane door, exiting onto LAX taxiway

LOS ANGELES -- A man was hospitalized Friday night after he opened a door on a moving SkyWest Airlines plane and "exited onto the taxiway" at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

United Express Flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was preparing to depart LAX en route to Salt Lake City shortly after 7 p.m. when then incident occurred.

The Embraer 175 aircraft "was taxiing away from the gate area when a male passenger onboard opened the door of the aircraft and exited onto the taxiway," Los Angeles Airport Police said in a statement. Officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department, and later the FBI, responded to the scene.

The FBI said the passenger pounded on the cockpit door before he exited the plane through an emergency door.

The man was treated for unspecified injuries and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. His identity was not released.

No one else was hurt, and the airplane was able to make its way back to the gate area, police said.

An arrest was not immediately announced.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyairport newsairline industryairlineairport security
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News