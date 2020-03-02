Society

1 in 2.1 million chance: New York couple welcomes second Leap Day baby

BROOKLYN, NY -- There was a unique occurrence at Coney Island Hospital when parents delivered their second child born on Leap Day.

Scout Demchak is a beautiful 7 pounds 2-ounce newborn girl born on February 29. As rare as that is, it just so happens that Scout is not the only Leap Day baby in the family.

Scout's big brother, Omri, was born on February 29 of 2016.

One expert says the chances of having back-to-back babies born on a Leap Day is about 1 in 2.1 million!

Lindsay's due date was March 4, but Scout was not having it.

The night before little Scout made her grand entrance; the Demchak's enjoyed a dinner with family at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn.

The parents said that it was quiet at home, and decorations were up for Omri's birthday party. Then just after midnight, Lindsay started having contractions.

"It became more serious, it wasn't a joke anymore, it's like, this is happening, I say it was the Italian food that did it," joked Dane Demchak, proud father.

As for birthday parties in the years ahead, the happy couple plans on celebrating the newest addition to the family's birthday on March 1.

"It's complicated, we'd do Omri's on the 28, since he's older and Scout's on March 1. When there is a Leap Day, we will make a big thing."

It has been a big week celebrating February birthdays. Lindsay's birthday was February 26 and her mother's was February 28, and now add newborn Scout to the mix.

The Demchak's said, "We're thankful, thankful, and grateful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconey islandbrooklynnew yorkleap daybaby
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News