Bay Area spa closed after possible link to 2 Legionnaires' disease deaths, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa Health Department closed an East Bay spa Friday after two deaths possibly associated with Legionnaires' Disease, officials said.

Officials say the deaths were reported to the health department on Thursday and Friday after visits to the Zen Day Spa located at 12230 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond.

Officials say a third person was infected with Legionnaires' Disease after using the jacuzzi tub at the Zen Day Spa in June. That patient recovered.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Environmental health inspectors with Contra Costa County Health say the spa has never been issued a permit for a spa or pool.

CCH is taking water samples from the spa and will send them for lab analysis. Preliminary results are expected by early next week.

MORE: What is Legionnaires' disease? Everything you need to know about transmission, symptoms and more

Legionnaires' Disease presents as a severe form of pneumonia that can result in hospitalization, yet is treatable with antibiotics, officials said. The incubation period following exposure is typically 2 to 14 days.

Legionella bacteria is commonly found in natural freshwater sources such as lakes and streams, CCH said. They added bacteria can grow and spread in human-made water systems such as hot tubs.

MORE: Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County causes 1 death, several hospitalizations

Individuals are at higher risk for Legionnaires' Disease including people over the age of 50, CCH said, as well as those with a past or current smoking history, individuals with chronic lung disease, or those with a weakened immune system.

Legionnaires' Disease does not spread from person to person, health officials said.

MORE: SoCal couple battles Legionnaires' disease after SJ hotel stay; bacteria found in pool, hot tub

Officials advise anyone who may have recently visited Zen Day Spa to watch for symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease.

If anyone experiences symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, chills and cough to seek immediate medical care.

Last year, a Legionnaires' outbreak was linked to a Napa County hotel's contaminated cooling tower where one person has died.

Also in the same year, a Southern California couple battled Legionnaires' disease after staying at a San Jose hotel. Officials said bacteria was found in the pool and hot tub.