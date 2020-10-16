5-year-old finds rare lemur that went missing from San Francisco Zoo

The 21-year-old ring tailed lemur named Maki, was first reported missing Tuesday night.
The Trinh family tells ABC7 News they were picking up their child from Hope Lutheran Church in Daly City 5 p.m. Thursday.
That's when their 5-year-old son spotted the lemur.
AND THE STORY GETS BETTER... YES I’M TWEET SCREAMING WITH CAPITAL LETTERS!— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 16, 2020
THIS LITTLE BOY - 5 YEAR OLD JAMES TRINH OF SAN FRANCISCO - FOUND MAKI THE LEMUR OUTSIDE HIS DAYCARE TONIGHT!!! 🥳🥳🥳
Doesn’t get cuter than this folks! pic.twitter.com/u77HrG4KyC
They took a picture and got in contact with San Francisco Police Department.
Officers arrived and contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home.
Maki's disappearance is being investigated as a break-in at the San Francisco Zoo.
We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home. Here is Officer Haas with Maki.— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 16, 2020
We are grateful Maki is home safely! pic.twitter.com/U5rB2RnIxC